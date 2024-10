Mains repair works may cause supply disruptions in Manorcunningham tomorrow.

Works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 5pm on tomorrow, October 2nd.

Uisce Eireann says during this time, homes and businesses in Manorcunningham Village, Errity and surrounding areas may be impacted by reduced water pressure or supply interruptions.

It is recommended that those affected allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.