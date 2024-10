Gardaí are investigating damage to a number of silage bales in the area of Glenagivney, Moville.

Between approximately 6 o’clock on Wednesday last, September 25th, and 6pm the following evening, the wrapping on twelve silage bales stacked along a roadside was slashed.

If anybody observed any suspicious activity in the area between those dates or if they can offer any relevant information, we ask them to contact Gardaí in Buncrana on 074-9320540.