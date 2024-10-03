Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Deputy MacLochlainn claims it will take 85 years for all DCB homeowners to receive redress

It’s claimed it will take 85 years for all defective block homeowners to receive the redress they are entitled to.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn has hit out at the €70 million included in Budget 2025 which is to fund the defective concrete block grant scheme and the defective apartment redress scheme.

He says it is clear the defective block scheme has been designed to exclude homeowners.

Addressing Minister Charlie McConalogue in the Dail during a Budget debate, Deputy MacLochlainn told him that the scheme will not deliver redress for the thousands of affected homeowners:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

money cash budget euro ATM
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Marian Harkin describes budget as one that is lacking in sustainable impact

3 October 2024
a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Government remains committed to co-fund construction of A5

3 October 2024
Strabane Court
News, Top Stories

Man due before Strabane Magistrates Court following reports of use of counterfeit bank notes

3 October 2024
EPA Officer
News

Ireland merely aiming to “get by” when it comes to environmental action – EPA

3 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

money cash budget euro ATM
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Marian Harkin describes budget as one that is lacking in sustainable impact

3 October 2024
a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Government remains committed to co-fund construction of A5

3 October 2024
Strabane Court
News, Top Stories

Man due before Strabane Magistrates Court following reports of use of counterfeit bank notes

3 October 2024
EPA Officer
News

Ireland merely aiming to “get by” when it comes to environmental action – EPA

3 October 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing into Barnesmore Gap crash

3 October 2024
Mica-House-9-768x1015
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy MacLochlainn claims it will take 85 years for all DCB homeowners to receive redress

3 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube