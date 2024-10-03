Deputy MacLochlainn claims it will take 85 years for all DCB homeowners to receive redress

It’s claimed it will take 85 years for all defective block homeowners to receive the redress they are entitled to.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn has hit out at the €70 million included in Budget 2025 which is to fund the defective concrete block grant scheme and the defective apartment redress scheme.

He says it is clear the defective block scheme has been designed to exclude homeowners.

Addressing Minister Charlie McConalogue in the Dail during a Budget debate, Deputy MacLochlainn told him that the scheme will not deliver redress for the thousands of affected homeowners: