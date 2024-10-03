Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ireland merely aiming to “get by” when it comes to environmental action – EPA

Ireland is merely aiming to “get by” when it comes to environmental action, according to a new report.

The Environmental Protection Agency is warning we’re always playing catch up and a long-term national policy is needed.

The EU Soil Observatory model has identified greater potential for water erosion in areas of higher altitude including uplands in Donegal while concentrations of sheep dip have been found to exceed the relevant environmental quality standard in some of the county’s rivers.

This damning report by the EPA says Ireland’s future propensity and health are threatened unless we do better to protect the environment.

It says we’re always playing catch up with one step forward and two back.

It says we aim to just ‘get by’ – aspiring to only minimum standards and in many instances, we don’t even reach those.

It does note though that our reliance on landfill has reduced dramatically, but says we are still generating too much waste

And it says while we’ve addressed serious pollution is our lakes and rivers, we’ve hardly any pristine ones left.

It’s now calling for a national policy position on the environment.

You can read the full report here

money cash budget euro ATM
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Marian Harkin describes budget as one that is lacking in sustainable impact

3 October 2024
a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish Government remains committed to co-fund construction of A5

3 October 2024
Strabane Court
News, Top Stories

Man due before Strabane Magistrates Court following reports of use of counterfeit bank notes

3 October 2024
EPA Officer
News

Ireland merely aiming to “get by” when it comes to environmental action – EPA

3 October 2024
