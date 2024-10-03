Irish Government remains committed to co-fund construction of A5

The Junior Transport Minister says the Irish Government remains committed to co-fund the construction of the A5.

Last evening, the North’s Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd gave the green light for works to begin on the Western Transport Corridor.

Works are due to commence early next year on the stretch from Strabane to Ballygawley.

Earlier this year, the Irish Government announced that it was committing €600 million to the much-needed project.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show a short time ago, Minister James Lawless says it’s imperative the main Letterkenny to Lifford Road, feeding onto the A5 is now properly funded: