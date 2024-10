Donegal jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle’s remarkable form continues. Yesterday, he had a 10/1 double at Bellewstown, with wins on Prairie Angel and Baltray Lady for trainer JP O’Brien.

He’s now had 11 wins in the last 14 days.

He is now in France where he has booked rides today at Saint Cloud and he will then be at Longchamp so a busy weekend lies ahead.