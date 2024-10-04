ATU Donegal Head of College expresses want for the university to become lead education facility in the Republic

The Head of College at ATU Donegal has said the university wants to become the lead education facility in the Republic.

Paul Hannigan has been appointed ATU Vice President with responsibility for Cross Border engagement, and a special engagement centre has been established in the Letterkenny campus.

Mr Hannigan says the Irish government is investing a lot in Northern Ireland, and ATU is anxious to ensure that the benefits from that flow into Donegal and other counties in the region.

He says the importance of this is recognised right across the ATU.