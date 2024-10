Bank of Ireland is warning of a new scam following the announcement of energy credits in Budget 2025.

The bank is urging customers to be vigilant of texts pretending to be from the government saying they are eligible for a discounted bill.

It says this is the first step in a scam designed to get people to hand over their bank details.

Nicola Sadlier, Head of Fraud at Bank of Ireland, is reminding customers not to click on suspicious links.