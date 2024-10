All young drivers should have a black box fitted in their cars to reduce climbing crash rates, according to an insurance agency.

The call for installing the telematic systems to reward good drivers comes ahead of Ireland’s Road Safety Week starting on Monday.

138 people have died on Irish roads so far this year, 3 more than the same time last year.

Gary McClarty, Director of MCL Insurance, says the black box records driving habits and could incentivise lower premiums for safer drivers.