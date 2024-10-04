Contractor appointed to complete Culmore Community Play Park project

Work at the Culmore Community Park project will begin later this month following the appointment of a contractor to complete the work at Ballynagard, Woodlands Avenue.

Derry City and Strabane District Council have appointed Willie Doherty Construction to complete the new play park that will include equipment for younger children and older as well as equipment for inclusivity to ensure all can play.

Green infrastructure improvements at the site include new drainage, new seating, picnic benches and bins, new landscaping, new safety surfacing, and grass zones.

Within the park there will also be growing space within a community garden and carparking.

