Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Contractor appointed to complete Culmore Community Play Park project

Work at the Culmore Community Park project will begin later this month following the appointment of a contractor to complete the work at Ballynagard, Woodlands Avenue.

Derry City and Strabane District Council have appointed Willie Doherty Construction to complete the new play park that will include equipment for younger children and older as well as equipment for inclusivity to ensure all can play.

Green infrastructure improvements at the site include new drainage, new seating, picnic benches and bins, new landscaping, new safety surfacing, and grass zones.

Within the park there will also be growing space within a community garden and carparking.

For full details of Council’s Parks and Play provision including Council’s Play Plan visit www.derrystrabane.com/services/parks-and-play

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

nct letterkenny
News, Top Stories

Over half of cars in Donegal failed NCT tests in September

4 October 2024
download (4)
News, Audio, Top Stories

President leads tributes to former Government Minister Mary O’Rourke

4 October 2024
Culmore Community Play Park
News, Top Stories

Contractor appointed to complete Culmore Community Play Park project

4 October 2024
blackboxfb
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for black boxes to be fitted in cars of young drivers

4 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

nct letterkenny
News, Top Stories

Over half of cars in Donegal failed NCT tests in September

4 October 2024
download (4)
News, Audio, Top Stories

President leads tributes to former Government Minister Mary O’Rourke

4 October 2024
Culmore Community Play Park
News, Top Stories

Contractor appointed to complete Culmore Community Play Park project

4 October 2024
blackboxfb
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for black boxes to be fitted in cars of young drivers

4 October 2024
The-Diamond-Raphoe-1
News, Top Stories

Woman hospitalised after being hit with debris in Raphoe

4 October 2024
personal-injury-claims-awards-ireland
News, Top Stories

More than 50% injury claims valued under €15,000 in 2023

4 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube