Derry are Aviva bound again as Duffy dazzles at Dalymount

Derry City have progressed to the Sports Direct FAI Cup Final after a 2-0 win over Bohemians in their semi-final at Dalymount Park this evening.

An exquisite Michael Duffy free-kick put The Candy Stripes in the lead five minutes before the break.

Derry should have doubled their advantage shortly after half time when Patrick McEleney played Paul McMullan through on goal but the Scot pulled his effort wide of the post after being one-on-one with the Bohs ‘keeper.

Ruaidhri Higgins’ side did find their 2nd of the game when Duffy struck from distance again on 72 minutes to ensure it will be Derry who progress to the FAI Cup Final at the Aviva Stadium next month.

The other semi-final will take place on Sunday as Wexford face Drogheda.