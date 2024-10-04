Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal man killed in tragic Australian workplace accident named

The Donegal man who was killed in a tragic workplace accident in Australia has been named locally as Barry Breslin.

The 35-year-old, originally from Straleel, Kilcar, sustained serious head injuries after being struck by an excavator in Northern Perth.

He was taken by ambulance to  Royal Perth Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Kilcar GAA paid tribute to Breslin in a social media post, saying “Barry played underage for the club for many years and is fondly remembered by the players and all who were involved at the time.”

