Finn Harps to host special general meeting

A special general meeting of Finn Harps Co-operative Society will take place at Jacksons Hotel on Sunday 12th of October. 

A club statement said that since the public meeting with supporters in April regarding share ownership model, the board has explored all options which would deliver the resources necessary to safeguard Finn Harps senior status and continue to build on the huge growth in recent years across all levels of the club.

The board of Finn Harps will present its recommendations and is stressing the need for positive participation from everyone concerned with ensuring Finn Harps FC has a bright future.

A date for a follow up public meeting will be announced in near future.

