Dylan Browne McMonagle won the 12:40 Prix Matchem Listed Race in very soft conditions at Saint Cloud in France this afternoon.

The Letterkenny jockey was on board “Atlantic Coast” for trainer JP O’Brien which went off as a 9/1 shot.

Remarkably, it’s Browne-McMonagle’s 12th win in the past two weeks – the in-form rider will look to continue making waves the the horse-racing world with five rides over the course of the weekend at Longchamps.