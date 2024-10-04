Malinbeg named best village in Donegal for solar energy production

A study has shown that Malinbeg is the best village in Donegal for solar energy production.

149 locations within the county were captured in the study.

NRG Panel, analysed how much electricity Donegal residents can expect to produce from solar.

The calculations took into account weather conditions, solar radiation, along with many other factors, for each area.

With potential to produce 3,571 kilowatt-hour per year, Malinbeg takes the title of best place in Donegal for solar, followed closely behind by Glengesh with 3,560.98 kilowatt-hour and Crowkeeragh with 3,555.34 kilowatt-hour.

At the opposite end of the table are Glenleheen with 3,145.21 kilowatt-hour, Dunlewy with 3,090.47 kilowatt-hour and Graffy with 3,073.7 kilowatt-hour.

The results of the study show that Donegal residents can produce €1,449.73 worth of electricity p/y from solar, on average.

Many factors impact how much electricity residents can produce from solar, including the terrain.

Homes in mountainous and hilly areas typically get less sun, and therefore, produce less electricity.

But that doesn’t mean they cannot produce the same amount of electricity as areas that get more sun; they may just need an additional solar panel.