Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Malinbeg named best village in Donegal for solar energy production

This chart shows the estimated solar output, by month, for a 4kWp system installed in Letterkenny

A study has shown that Malinbeg is the best village in Donegal for solar energy production.

149 locations within the county were captured in the study.

NRG Panel, analysed how much electricity Donegal residents can expect to produce from solar.

The calculations took into account weather conditions, solar radiation, along with many other factors, for each area.

With potential to produce 3,571 kilowatt-hour per year, Malinbeg takes the title of best place in Donegal for solar, followed closely behind by Glengesh with 3,560.98 kilowatt-hour and Crowkeeragh with 3,555.34 kilowatt-hour.

At the opposite end of the table are Glenleheen with 3,145.21 kilowatt-hour, Dunlewy with 3,090.47 kilowatt-hour and Graffy with 3,073.7 kilowatt-hour.

The results of the study show that Donegal residents can produce €1,449.73 worth of electricity p/y from solar, on average.

Many factors impact how much electricity residents can produce from solar, including the terrain.

Homes in mountainous and hilly areas typically get less sun, and therefore, produce less electricity.

But that doesn’t mean they cannot produce the same amount of electricity as areas that get more sun; they may just need an additional solar panel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

panels-electricity-order-sunlight
News, Top Stories

Malinbeg named best village in Donegal for solar energy production

4 October 2024
w1280-p4x3-2024-10-03T143706Z_1924936689_RC2ZCAABCCK7_RTRMADP_3_ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-LEBANON-STRIKE
News, Audio, Top Stories

150 Irish residents advised to leave Beirut following new strikes

4 October 2024
Vacant 1
News, Top Stories

Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant payments exceed €2.9 million

4 October 2024
phone in hand
News, Audio, Top Stories

Report shows dangers of gambling marketing in Ireland

4 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

panels-electricity-order-sunlight
News, Top Stories

Malinbeg named best village in Donegal for solar energy production

4 October 2024
w1280-p4x3-2024-10-03T143706Z_1924936689_RC2ZCAABCCK7_RTRMADP_3_ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-LEBANON-STRIKE
News, Audio, Top Stories

150 Irish residents advised to leave Beirut following new strikes

4 October 2024
Vacant 1
News, Top Stories

Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant payments exceed €2.9 million

4 October 2024
phone in hand
News, Audio, Top Stories

Report shows dangers of gambling marketing in Ireland

4 October 2024
ATU-Logo-Full-RGB-Green-big
News, Audio, Top Stories

ATU Donegal Head of College expresses want for the university to become lead education facility in the Republic

4 October 2024
download (4)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Former Government Minister Mary O’Rourke dies aged 87

3 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube