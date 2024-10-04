Man arrested in Derry following road related incident

A man has been arrested in Derry following a road-related incident on the Culmore Road yesterday evening.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

District Support Team officers were on patrol at around 7.50pm when they observed a BMW driving closely behind their vehicle.

As this vehicle subsequently moved off at speed, officers activated their vehicle’s blue lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle continued on, and a short pursuit followed.

When the vehicle came to a stop, police arrested a 40-year-old male on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving when unfit through drink or drug, failing to stop for police, failing to provide specimen of breath for preliminary test, obstructing police, and resisting police.

He remains in custody at this time.