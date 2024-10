More than half of claims dealt with by the Injuries Resolution Board were valued at under €15,000 in 2023

Figures contained in the boards annual report show that €75 million in legal costs were saved due to personal injury claims not going to litigation last year.

Over 20,000 personal injury claims were submitted to the Injuries Resolution Board in 2023, representing a 10% increase on the previous year.

Total value of awards in 2023 was €105 million which was lower than that in 2019.