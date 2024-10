Politicians from across the political divide have been paying tribute to former government minister Mary O’Rourke who died at the age of 87.

The President Michael D Higgins said she had a shrewd and magnetic approach to politics and politicians.

While the Taoiseach said she was a force to be reckoned with.

Tanaiste Michael Martin said she was a remarkable woman who made an outstanding contribution to Irish public life.

Deputy Marian Harkin says O’Rourke was a trailblazer for women in politics.