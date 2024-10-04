Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Report shows dangers of gambling marketing in Ireland

 

Children as young as 14 are being exposed to extremely high levels of gambling marketing in Ireland.

An all island report published by Maynooth and Ulster Universities shows people are being provided with an unbalanced view of gambling, with most communications they receive downplaying the risks.

The report singles out darts and horse racing as the two sports where marketing was most prevalent.

Adjunct Professor of Sociology at Maynooth University Aphra Kerr says it was concerning both sports are broadcast during the day when they have a significant audience.

