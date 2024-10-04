Search underway for missing kayaker

A search operation is currently ongoing following reports of a missing kayaker in the Gweedore Bay area.

The Bunbeg Coast Guard, Arranmore RNLI and Rescue 118 have been tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard to assist in the search.

It is understood that the kayaker has been missing since yesterday evening.

Rescue 118 circled the area around Gola Island after midnight before returning to base.

Lough Swilly Arranmore RNLI, Bunbeg Coast Guard crews, as well as a rescue helicopter from the UK, resumed the search early this morning.