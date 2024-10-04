Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Search underway for missing kayaker

A search operation is currently ongoing following reports of a missing kayaker in the Gweedore Bay area.

The Bunbeg Coast Guard, Arranmore RNLI and Rescue 118 have been tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard to assist in the search.

It is understood that the kayaker has been missing since yesterday evening.

Rescue 118 circled the area around Gola Island after midnight before returning to base.

Lough Swilly Arranmore RNLI, Bunbeg Coast Guard crews, as well as a rescue helicopter from the UK, resumed the search early this morning.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Rescue 118 1
News, Top Stories

Search underway for missing kayaker

4 October 2024
Budget calculation
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Councillor believes Budget 2025 shows commitment to invest in Ireland

4 October 2024
d70e03d1-5feb-4aa9-bd69-587f0cbf7438
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bank of Ireland warn customers of new Budget 2025 scam

4 October 2024
3. Ireland's only legally protected insect - cropped
Audio, Documentary, Playback

Natures Farmers Episode 3

4 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Rescue 118 1
News, Top Stories

Search underway for missing kayaker

4 October 2024
Budget calculation
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal Councillor believes Budget 2025 shows commitment to invest in Ireland

4 October 2024
d70e03d1-5feb-4aa9-bd69-587f0cbf7438
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bank of Ireland warn customers of new Budget 2025 scam

4 October 2024
3. Ireland's only legally protected insect - cropped
Audio, Documentary, Playback

Natures Farmers Episode 3

4 October 2024
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

2,100 less people signing on last month

4 October 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
Top Stories, News

Man arrested in Derry following road related incident

4 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube