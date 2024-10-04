Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant payments exceed €2.9 million

Grant payments of the Vacant Property Refurbishment Grant Scheme have exceeded €2.9 million, representing 58 homes that are being brought back into use.

Since the Scheme opened in July 2022, 927 applications have been received to refurbish vacant properties.

To date, 614 of these have been approved for grant support, with the balance awaiting further information from the applicant or being scheduled for a first technical inspection.

Within the overall total, 26 applications were deemed not to meet the scheme requirements and 33 applications were withdrawn by the applicant.