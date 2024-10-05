Cormac McColgan says “it’s phenomenal for the club” as Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin Muff win first ever Junior A Championship

First half goals from Kevin Lynch and Cormac McColgan sent Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin Muff on their way to the Michael Murphy Sports Junior A Football Championship at O’Donnell Park this afternoon.

McColgan’s goal just before half time meant his side would go in at the break with a 2-09 to 0-03 lead which proved to be insurmountable for their Inishowen neighbours Carndonagh.

It finished 2-12 to 0-08.

Cormac McColgan spoke to Daire Bonnar after the full time whistle…

Winning manager Daniel McCauley also spoke to Daire Bonnar at full time in Letterkenny…