Local Link to introduce service enhanced services from Greencastle and Burtonport

TFI Local Link Donegal Sligo Leitrim is enhancing bus services between Greencastle and Letterkenny from Monday week, the 14th of October.

They say services to North and East Inishowen will be enhanced, with improved access to regional connections.

Transport For Ireland says Route 953 will now operate eight daily return services Monday to Friday, seven daily return services on Saturdays and six daily return services on Sundays.

In particular, Local Link says the route will offer enhanced connectivity to Moville, Quigley’s Point, Muff and Bridgend, along with enhanced connectivity to ATU Donegal and regional bus services.

Meanwhile, from the same day, Route 971, formerly named Route 271, will operate up to eight daily return services between Burtonport and Letterkenny from Monday to Sunday.

Local Link says the route will provide enhanced connectivity to  Dungloe, Loughanure, Crolly, Dunlewey, Glenveagh National Park and Church Hill, along with enhanced connectivity to regional bus services and ferry services in Burtonport.

