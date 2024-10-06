Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre announce the resignation of Manager Marina Porter

Donegal Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre have announced the departure of Manager Marina Porter.

In a statement, the centre said she has been an “invaluable member of the organisation”, contributing significantly to the growth and success over the last 9 years.

The board of management have arranged two Interim Managers to take her place, in order to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of service delivery with clients, funders and stakeholders until a new Manager is appointed.

They also thanked her for her dedication to the service and wished her success in her future endeavours.

In the interim, please direct any inquiries or concerns regarding:

· Programme / therapeutic service delivery and projects to Noeleen Devenney who is the Interim Therapeutic Services Manager at clientsupport@donegalrapecrisis.ie

· Finance / Governance and Administrative actions to Giselle D’Souza who is the Interim Finance & Governance Manager at info@donegalraecrisis.ie

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

