Man charged with manslaughter of Kyle McDermott appears in court

A man’s appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of 24-year-old Donegal man Kyle McDermott.

He died on Monday morning after what police say was an altercation the previous night in the Victoria Road area of Ballymagorry in County Tyrone.

24 year old Daniel Hannah of Victoria Road in Sturban appeared in person before the judge.

During the short setting, he spoke only to confirm he understood the charges put to him.

He’s been remanded in custody and is due before the court again at the end of the month.