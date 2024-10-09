Over €1 million allocated to Donegal Climate Action projects

Donegal County Council today announced funding of over €1,000,000 under the Community Climate Action Fund.

This will support small, medium, and large-scale community climate action projects in five key theme areas, – community energy, sustainable travel, food and waste, shopping and recycling, and local climate and environmental action.

The funding has seen €100,000 allocated to Castlefinn Partnership Initiative Ltd & Derry City & Strabane District Council (Acorn Farm Project) for Solar Panels and related equipment and €79,000 to Lárionad Achmhainí Nádúrtha (LAN Ctr) for a Solar PV, Energy Efficient Upgrades, EV Charger and Biodiversity Project.

County Donegal allocations under the Community Climate Action Fund:

Strand 1: Building Low Carbon Communities

€ 79,000: Lárionad Achmhainí Nádúrtha (LAN Ctr) – Solar PV, Energy Efficient Upgrades, EV Charger, Biodiversity Project

€ 69,000: Áisleann Rann na Feirste – Solar PV, Energy Efficient Upgrades, Bike Rack, Materials for Community Garden, Retrofitting Community Buildings, LED Lighting

€ 100,000: Comharchumann Forbartha Dhún Lúiche – Solar PV, Retrofitting Community Building, LED Lighting upgrade, EV Charger, Bike Rack, Mini Forest, Pollinator Project

€ 89,000: Carndonagh GAA Club – Solar PV, Integrated Constructed Wetland, LED Lights, Bike Rack, EV Charger, Water Refill Station

€ 42,300: Laghey Hall, Laghey – Retrofitting Community Buildings, Energy Efficient Upgrades, Bike Rack

€ 36,000: Spraoi agus Sport, Carndonagh – Solar PV, Equipment & Materials for Repair Hub

€ 35,000: Letterkenny RFC -Solar PV, EV Charging Point.

€ 31,800: Coiste Forbartha Chnoc Fola -Solar PV, EV Charging Point.

€ 51,000: Coiste Forbartha Dhobhair Teo – Solar PV, LED Lighting Upgrade, Water Filling Station

€ 39,000: Narin, Portnoo, Rosbeg Community Co-Op Society Ltd – Solar PV, EV Charging Point

€ 3,000: Moville Tidy Towns – Bike Repair Station.

€ 12,800: Ramelton Community Centre – Solar PV

€ 1,900: Letterkenny Tidy Towns – Rainwater Harvesting System

€ 16,500: Gleann Fhinne Cuideachta Faoi Theorainn Ráthaíochta – Solar PV and related equipment

€ 16,600: Wild Inishowen -Wetland Trail, Dispersed Orchards, Native Tree Planting.

€ 6,700: Comhlacht Forbartha An Tearmainn – LED Lighting upgrade

€ 14,800: Ramelton Grow Together – Polytunnel, Garden Shed, Glass House & Tools for Community Garden

€ 16,200: White Oaks Acorn Project – Polytunnel & Biodiversity Project

€ 20,000: CLG Aodh Ruadh – Solar PV, EV Charging Point

€ 14,400: Milford & District Resource CLG – Solar PV, Bike Rack, Water Filling Station

Strand 1a : Shared Island Community Climate Action