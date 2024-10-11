6% of road deaths between 2019-2023 occurred in Donegal

An average of 65 drivers were killed and 471 were seriously injured annually since 2019.

According to the RSA’s Driver Spotlight Report, for every driver death, seven were seriously injured.

6% of road deaths over the past four years occurred in Donegal while 6% of the total number of serious injuries suffered were as a result of crashes in the county.

These figures were compiled between 2019 and 2023 and show a large majority, 85%, of fatalities occurred on rural roads, and over seven in 10 drivers were seriously injured on rural roads.

The highest proportion of fatalities – 12 per cent – occurred in December, while 10 per cent of serious injuries occurred in August.

The report also reveals more than a quarter of driver fatalities and 28 per cent of seriously injured drivers were injured at weekends.

Meath and and Cork were the counties with the highest number of fatalities, while Cork and Dublin had the most serious injuries.

High proportions of fatalities and serious injuries occurred on a straight road.

While three in 10 fatalities and almost one in four serious injuries occurred on a road with a curve or slight bend.