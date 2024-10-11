Derry stay third as Candy Stripes drop points at home to Bohs

Derry City drew 1-1 with Bohemians in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

Bohemians led at the break thanks to a close-range finish from Archie Meekison in the 20th minute.

Pat Hoban levelled matters as he powered in a header for the home side on the hour mark.

A few minutes before Hoban’s equaliser, the Bohs faithful were incensed that Candy Stripes defender Andre Wisdom didn’t see red for a last-man tackle – Wisdom escaped with a yellow card and Derry were level moments later.

Derry pressed for a winner but ultimately had to settle for a point which means they still sit third in the table – in the other Premier Division game tonight, Waterford and Drogheda played out a scoreless draw.

With the full time report from Derry, here’s Martin Holmes…