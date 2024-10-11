Further calls for certainty over Donegal cancer flights

There’s further calls for certainty to be provided over the future of cancer flights from Donegal.

Yesterday, in responding in the Dail to Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, Tanaiste Micheal Martin says air links to the North West need to be kept open due to the lack of connectivity in the region.

Earlier this month the Executive Chairman of Emerald Airlines expressed concern that the passenger cap introduced at Dublin Airport could have a negative impact on Donegal.

There’s fears now that the passenger cap could limit seat capacity for the over 400 cancer patients who use the service when travelling to Dublin for treatment.

Councillor Jimmy Brogan told today’s Nine til Noon Show that it’s up to the Government to clean up the mess it’s created: