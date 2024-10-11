Local Link increasing Inishowen services

Local Link is increasing its services in Inishowen.

As part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan, a new route from Greencastle to Buncrana is being introduced while services between Carndonagh and Derry, Malin Head to Carndonagh and from Greencastle to Derry are being expanded.

The new and enhanced services will commence on Monday October 21st.

Full details:

Enhanced Route: 952 Carndonagh to Derry: Route 952 will now operate seven daily return services Monday to Saturday and six daily return services on Sundays. The enhanced route will provide a more frequent level of service throughout the day, catering to a range of journey purposes, including peak-time and evening services.

The route will serve Carndonagh, Quigley’s Point, Muff, and Derry, providing new Sunday services for the first time and improved connectivity to regional bus and rail services in Derry.

The route will offer enhanced connectivity for commuters to Derry, shift workers, and those traveling for social purposes.

Enhanced Route: 954 Malin Head to Carndonagh: Route 954 will now operate seven daily return services Monday to Saturday, and six daily return services on Sundays. The enhanced route will provide an increased frequency of service throughout the day, including early morning and late evening services, as well as peak-time services for commuters traveling to Derry.

The route will offer enhanced connectivity to Malin Head, Malin Town, and Carndonagh, as well as connections to routes 952 and 959 in Carndonagh. Additionally, the new service will introduce Sunday operations for the first time, improving access for tourists to Malin Head and supporting shift workers and social activities with later evening services.

Enhanced Route: 957 Greencastle to Derry: Route 957 will now operate seven daily return services Monday to Saturday and six daily return services on Sundays. The enhanced route will provide a more frequent service in both directions, with early morning and late evening options available. This includes peak-time services for commuters to Derry and later evening services from Derry, catering to shift workers and those socializing.

The route will offer new Sunday services for the first time and improved connectivity to regional bus and rail services in Derry, while serving the areas of Greencastle, Moville, Quigley’s Point, Muff, and Derry.

New Route: 959 Greencastle to Buncrana (via Carndonagh): Route 959 will operate four daily return services Monday to Friday, and three daily return services on Saturdays and Sundays. The enhanced route will provide a new east-west connection across the Inishowen Peninsula, offering services throughout the day and evening. The route will extend to Letterkenny during the evenings and on Sundays, ensuring further connectivity when Route 951 is not in operation.

The route will serve Greencastle, Moville, Gleneely, Culdaff, Carndonagh, Ballyliffin, Clonmany, and Buncrana, providing these areas with improved and more regular bus services.