Man and woman sentenced for supplying illegal streaming subscriptions in Derry

A man and woman from Derry have today, October 11, been sentenced for offences in relation to supplying illegal subscriptions for streaming services that involved more than £700,000.

Cormac McGuckin and Maura McGuckin, both from Bellaghy, were sentenced at Omagh Crown Court.

The sentencing follows an investigation in relation to the sale of illegal subscriptions for television channels and broadcasters, with more than £700,000 involved.

On June 4th of this year Cormac McGuckin, aged 38 years old, pled guilty to charges including participating in a fraudulent business on dates between January 1, 2016 and June 18, 2020.

He also admitted possessing articles for use in fraud on June 18, 2020.

He pled guilty to charges of converting criminal property, possessing criminal property and transferring criminal property.

Today, he was sentenced to four years, half to be served in prison and half on licence.

On June 4th, Maura McGuckin pled guilty to converting criminal property on holiday-related expenses and car payments, and possessing criminal property.

The offences occurred between April 21, 2017 and June 18, 2020.

The 34-year-old was today sentenced to a 12 month sentence, suspended for two years.

