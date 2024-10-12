Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Harvest Rally Reaction: Callum Devine, Noel O’Sullivan, Josh Moffett, Keith Moriarty, Kevin Gallagher & Michael Boyle

Donegal Harvest Rally winners Callum Devine & Noel O’Sullivan (Photo: Kevin Shields)

The 2024 Donegal Harvest Rally is in the books.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly was at the finish ramp and caught up with some of the drivers & co-drivers.

Firstly, here’s Donegal Harvest Rally Champions Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan…

 

National Rally Champions Josh Moffett and Keith Moriarty were “over the moon” with their drive today…

 

Modified winner Kevin Gallagher loved the Ramelton stage and says he would like to see it introduced to the Donegal International Rally route…

 

Donegal driver Michael Boyle came joint third and says it was one of his best performances in Donegal…

 

National Rally Champion Josh Moffett (Photo: Kevin Shields)
Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

Justice Minister wants to rush laws governing wearing of face masks during protests before general election

12 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Gardaí renew appeal for man missing from Letterkenny

12 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Water supply disruptions in Meenlaragh due to burst water main

12 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

President Biden to travel to Florida to assess damage of Hurricane Milton

12 October 2024
