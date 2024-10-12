Donegal Harvest Rally Reaction: Callum Devine, Noel O’Sullivan, Josh Moffett, Keith Moriarty, Kevin Gallagher & Michael Boyle

The 2024 Donegal Harvest Rally is in the books.

Highland’s Oisin Kelly was at the finish ramp and caught up with some of the drivers & co-drivers.

Firstly, here’s Donegal Harvest Rally Champions Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan…

National Rally Champions Josh Moffett and Keith Moriarty were “over the moon” with their drive today…

Modified winner Kevin Gallagher loved the Ramelton stage and says he would like to see it introduced to the Donegal International Rally route…

Donegal driver Michael Boyle came joint third and says it was one of his best performances in Donegal…