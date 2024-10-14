Darren Murphy has no complaints as play offs not to be

A 3-1 defeat to Wexford in Monday evening’s SSE Airtricity League First Division clash means Finn Harps season is done and dusted with one game to play.

The Ballybofey side can’t catch Bray Wanderers and they won’t make the promotion play offs.

Harps final fixture of the season is this Friday at home to Limerick side Treaty United and it will bring the curtain down on a difficult season on and off the pitch for the group and the manager.

An emotional Darren Murphy praised his players efforts this campaign and says he will take time to reflect on what his next move will be.