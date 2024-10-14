Preferred Route Option for N56 Falcarragh to Gortahork Road Scheme available for viewing this week

A second public consultation on the N56 Falcarragh to Gortahork Road Scheme is taking place this week.

Residents, members of the public and other interested parties from Falcarragh, Béal Átha, Cill Ulta and Gortahork are invited to attend view the Preferred Route Option for the scheme.

Donegal County Council say the aim is to review and to receive feedback on the Preferred Route Option for both the mainline N56 and the Active Travel Facility before progressing the scheme to preparation of a submission for planning.

The Preferred Route Option will be on display at An tSean Bhearaic, Falcarragh on Wednesday between 1pm and 7pm.