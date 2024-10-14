Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Preferred Route Option for N56 Falcarragh to Gortahork Road Scheme available for viewing this week

A second public consultation on the N56 Falcarragh to Gortahork Road Scheme is taking place this week.

Residents, members of the public and other interested parties from Falcarragh, Béal Átha, Cill Ulta and Gortahork are invited to attend view the Preferred Route Option for the scheme.

Donegal County Council say the aim is to review and to receive feedback on the Preferred Route Option for both the mainline N56 and the Active Travel Facility before progressing the scheme to preparation of a submission for planning.

The Preferred Route Option will be on display at An tSean Bhearaic, Falcarragh on Wednesday between 1pm and 7pm.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Family of Private Sean Rooney concerned and frustrated over UN failure to respond to coroner’s request

14 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

66 Defence Force members stationed in Donegal to be deployed to Lebanon in coming weeks

14 October 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged in connection with Derry stabbing

14 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council to seek meeting with Housing Minister to discuss delays in implementation of DCB scheme

14 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

Family of Private Sean Rooney concerned and frustrated over UN failure to respond to coroner’s request

14 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

66 Defence Force members stationed in Donegal to be deployed to Lebanon in coming weeks

14 October 2024
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man charged in connection with Derry stabbing

14 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council to seek meeting with Housing Minister to discuss delays in implementation of DCB scheme

14 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Preferred Route Option for N56 Falcarragh to Gortahork Road Scheme available for viewing this week

14 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Body recovered in Derry in search for missing 23 year old

14 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube