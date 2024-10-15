£3 million in funding for City of Derry Airport confirmed

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has announced £3 million in funding to support the operation of City of Derry Airport for the current financial year.

This funding will ensure the airport’s continued operation while the Department for the Economy develops plans for its future funding.

Minister O’Dowd emphasized the airport’s importance as a critical infrastructure asset for the North West region, essential for both connectivity and tourism.

The Minister reiterated his commitment to regional balance and ensuring that infrastructure development contributes to stronger communities.