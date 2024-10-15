Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Councillor to request meeting with National Broadband Ireland over rollout delays

Donegal County Council is to seek a meeting with National Broadband Ireland to discuss how fibre broadband is being rolled out in the county.

Councillor Patrick McGowan believes there is no excuse for the works being carried out at such a slow pace.

He says in his own village of Killygordan, wires have been left hanging from poles, with little progress being made on seeing connectivity enhanced for the people living there.

He says it’s beyond acceptable that Donegal, especially the east of the county, is lagging behind the rest of the country:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

West Donegal Councillor calls for crash barrier after latest crash

15 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor to request meeting with National Broadband Ireland over rollout delays

15 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

OPW and Court Service urged to enhance Letterkenny Cultural Quarter

15 October 2024
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, October 14th

14 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

West Donegal Councillor calls for crash barrier after latest crash

15 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Councillor to request meeting with National Broadband Ireland over rollout delays

15 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

OPW and Court Service urged to enhance Letterkenny Cultural Quarter

15 October 2024
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, October 14th

14 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Derry safety operation nets 14 seized vehicles

14 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Gardaí in Donegal urge public to be vigilant regarding fireworks

14 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube