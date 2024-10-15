Councillor to request meeting with National Broadband Ireland over rollout delays

Donegal County Council is to seek a meeting with National Broadband Ireland to discuss how fibre broadband is being rolled out in the county.

Councillor Patrick McGowan believes there is no excuse for the works being carried out at such a slow pace.

He says in his own village of Killygordan, wires have been left hanging from poles, with little progress being made on seeing connectivity enhanced for the people living there.

He says it’s beyond acceptable that Donegal, especially the east of the county, is lagging behind the rest of the country: