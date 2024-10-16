10% cap increase to DCB grant to be retrospective

A 10% cap increase to the Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme will be retrospective.

That’s according to the Taoiseach who says it will take time, unclear if the amendment will be passed before or after the looming General Election.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn asked the question yesterday, ahead of a motion which is to come before the Dáil later today to see the increase put in place.

He says it’s vital it is brought into place as a matter of urgency:

Taoiseach Simon Harris told Deputy MacLochlainn that the Housing Minister will confirm a timeline: