Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Over 7,700 Donegal farmers to receive share of €29m in advance payments

€29 million is to be paid to over 7,700 farmers in advance payments under the 2024 Basic Income Support for Sustainability and Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability.

Over €506 million in advance payments has been announced today for farmers across the county.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue says he recognises the importance of the scheme payments to farmers in Donegal and how vital they are in supporting farmers as well as the rural economy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Top Stories

Proposed amendment on DCB scheme conditionally agreed by Dáil members

16 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Two injured in shooting at house in Co. Derry

16 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Number of roads closed in Derry due to gas leak

16 October 2024
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Top Stories

Proposed amendment on DCB scheme conditionally agreed by Dáil members

16 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Two injured in shooting at house in Co. Derry

16 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Number of roads closed in Derry due to gas leak

16 October 2024
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Over 7,700 Donegal farmers to receive share of €29m in advance payments

16 October 2024
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 215: North West Future of Energy Conference, plus 50 years in business for McDaid’s Bathrooms Plumbing Tiles

16 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube