Over 7,700 Donegal farmers to receive share of €29m in advance payments

€29 million is to be paid to over 7,700 farmers in advance payments under the 2024 Basic Income Support for Sustainability and Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability.

Over €506 million in advance payments has been announced today for farmers across the county.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue says he recognises the importance of the scheme payments to farmers in Donegal and how vital they are in supporting farmers as well as the rural economy.