Charges made in case of murdered toddler in Co. Tyrone

**Content warning – depicting child abuse, some readers my find upsetting**

Three people charged in connection with the death of a toddler in County Tyrone have appeared in court.

Tavia Da Costa was found dead at a house in the Windmill Court area of Dungannon last Sunday.

Today the court heard how 23 month old Tavia De Costa’s death was because of a brain injury caused by blunt force trauma.

A post-mortem also showed bruises to her body including to her face and head.

29 year old Januaria Ximenes is charged with murder.

He’s the partner of 21 year old Suzi De Costa who is Tavia’s mother.

Suzi is charged with manslaughter while Tavia’s aunt 24-year old Suzanna De Costa is charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.

All three defendants gave an address of Windmill Court, Dungannon.

They appeared via video link and denied the charges.

They were reminded and cost today to appear in court again next month.