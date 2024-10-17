Toland and Barrett in Ireland squad for Georgian Play Off

Megan Campbell, Jess Ziu, Ruesha Littlejohn and Jamie Finn have been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2025 play-off.

The quartet miss through injury while while Emily Murphy’s university wouldn’t release her for Georgia games next week.

Heather Payne and Kyra Carusa return after missing the qualifiers in July against England and France.

Donegal’s Tyler Toland and Amber Barrett are included along with Anna Patten who’s grandfather hails from the county.

Keeper Courtney Brosnan is suspended for the first leg next Friday.

Ireland scored 20 goals in two 2023 World Cup qualifiers against Georgia but head coach Eileen Gleeson’s warned against complacency….

IRELAND WNT SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic), Katie Keane (Athlone Town)

Defenders: Jessie Stapleton (Sunderland, on loan from West Ham United), Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Caitlin Hayes (Celtic), Anna Patten (Aston Villa)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Lazio), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Lily Agg (Birmingham City), Ellen Molloy (Sheffield United), Heather Payne (Everton), Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace), Eva Mangan (Cork City)

Forwards: Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Julie-Ann Russell (Galway United), Marissa Sheva (Portland Thorns)