The confirmation that public service obligation flights will be exempt from any potential passenger caps at Dublin Airport, has been welcomed by the CEO of Emerald Airlines.

In a statement, Keith Butler, says he is happy to hear that Minister of State for Transport, James Lawless confirmed that services provided by the Donegal Cancer Flights and Services will not be included in the 32 million cap.

Butler also said the airline is “looking forward to receiving further details on this development”.