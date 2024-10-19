Safer Business Action Week launched by PSNI

Police in Strabane and Derry have been taking part in activities for Safer Business Action Week which was launched on Monday last.

The campaign seeks to equip businesses and staff to reduce business crime with the Safe Shop initiative.

Derry City & Strabane Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus says the impact of business crime is significant.

The Safer Business Action Week sees the PSNI working with partners and local business owners and retailers, to reduce this type of crime, raise awareness and encourage reporting.

There will be a focus on disrupting repeat shoplifting offenders.

‘Safe Shop’ training has been facilitated to equip staff with the skills to prevent crime and anti-social behaviour in a retail environment.

The free of charge training, provided by local police and crime prevention officers, covers issues such as preventing people entry to premises and the power to remove them, spotting the signs of a potential offender, how to prevent incidents using high level engagement techniques, and, what to do if an offence occurs, including powers of arrest.