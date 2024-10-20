Public urged to be careful ahead of deer rutting season

An Garda Síochána have issued advice to road users as deer rutting season begins.

The breeding season – or rut – peaks during the month of October and is controlled by the length of the day.

Deer can pose a danger to road users at this time due to their unpredictable nature.

During the rutting season, deer move about and can often make their way onto the roads.

Ensure that you are always in a position to stop suddenly should you encounter deer on the road.

Reduce your speed, especially in areas where there is a warning sign for deer.

Should you see a deer on the road, dip your headlights as the full beam may cause them to freeze.

If you are involved in a road traffic collision involving a deer or if you witness such an incident, you are advised to contact Gardaí immediately.