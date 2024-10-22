Durkan urges Infrastructure Minister to act on Derry parking problems

The Stormont Assembly has been told that car parking in the streets around Derry City Centre and the University is creating serious problems for local residents, many of whom are regularly unable to park near their own homes.

Foyle MLA Mark Durkan urged Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd to take action, saying that pilot projects in Belfast and the Bogside have been underway for years, but nothing has come of them.

Mr Durkan said while growth in the city and the region is to be welcomed, public transport provision has not kept pace with it, and that’s part of the problem…………