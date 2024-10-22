Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Durkan urges Infrastructure Minister to act on Derry parking problems

The Stormont Assembly has been told that car parking in the streets around Derry City Centre and the University is creating serious problems for local residents, many of whom are regularly unable to park near their own homes.

Foyle MLA Mark Durkan urged Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd to take action, saying that pilot projects in Belfast and the Bogside have been underway for years, but nothing has come of them.

Mr Durkan said while growth in the city and the region is to be welcomed, public transport provision has not kept pace with it, and that’s part of the problem…………

News, Top Stories

Gardai renew appeal for information on Ballybofey assault

22 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Lack of footpath at Burt Chapel is highlighted

22 October 2024
Audio, Documentary, Playback

Natures Farmers Episode 5

22 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Kincasslagh Rowing Club left devasted following Storm Ashley

22 October 2024
Advertisement

