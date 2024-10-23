Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Almost €79,000 allocated to Donegal Sports Partnership for walking infrastructure

Donegal Sports Partnership has been allocated €78,750 under the new Participation Nation Outdoor Fund.

The allocation is part of a €2.26 million package designed to support the purchase and installation of permanent sport infrastructure that can be placed on public land for community use.

The money will go towards greenways and walks from Dungloe to Glenties, Creeslough to Falcarragh, and Lifford to Castlefin, as well as the Finn Valley and the two Town Parks in Letterkenny.

Donegal Sports Partnership allocated €78,750

Donegal Sports Partnership has been allocated €78,750 under the new Participation Nation Outdoor Fund.

The allocation is part of a €2.26 million package designed to support the purchase and installation of permanent sport infrastructure that can be placed on public land for community use announced by Minister of State for Sport, Physical Education and the Gaeltacht, Thomas Byrne.

Donegal Sports Partnership’s share of the national fund will be invested in the following projects – Dungloe to Glenties N56 Greenway, Creeslough to Falcarragh (North-West) route, the Lifford to Castlefin Greenway (7.5 km) route, the Finn Valley in East Donegal route and McGlinchey and Ballymacool Town Parks in Letterkenny.

Welcoming the allocation, Donegal minister, Charlie McConalogue, said: “This funding is aimed at assisting Donegal Sports Partnership in its efforts to spur physical activity in local community settings through the funding of omni gyms, hybrid bikes and hand cycles and various pieces of equipment. There will be free access to this equipment, and this will enhance physical activity opportunities for those marginalised within the community.”

Dáil hears of elective procedure cancellations at LUH due to overcrowding

23 October 2024
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 October 2024
Almost €79,000 allocated to Donegal Sports Partnership for walking infrastructure

23 October 2024
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian arrivals living in Donegal

23 October 2024
