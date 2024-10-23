Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Business Matters, Ep 216 – Donegal woman is CEO for Ireland’s first registered baby bank charity

The CEO and Co-Founder of Ireland’s first ever national baby bank is from Donegal.

Community Connect is a newly registered charity that provides essential baby items to families struggling to afford them.

In this week’s progamme, Chris Ashmore speaks with CEO and co-founder Elaine Noonan about Community Connect.

It currently has hubs in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, and Athlone, and she would love to see a hub in the future in the north-west. 

Recently IKEA announced a new partnership with Community Connect.

This new collaboration aims to alleviate the financial strain on families struggling to provide essential items for their babies. 

You can listen to the full programme here:

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Chair of Omagh Bombing Inquiry seeks public input

23 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dáil hears of elective procedure cancellations at LUH due to overcrowding

23 October 2024
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Almost €79,000 allocated to Donegal Sports Partnership for walking infrastructure

23 October 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

Chair of Omagh Bombing Inquiry seeks public input

23 October 2024
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dáil hears of elective procedure cancellations at LUH due to overcrowding

23 October 2024
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

23 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Almost €79,000 allocated to Donegal Sports Partnership for walking infrastructure

23 October 2024
News, Top Stories

Almost 8,000 Ukrainian arrivals living in Donegal

23 October 2024
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 216: Donegal woman is CEO of Ireland’s first registered baby bank charity

23 October 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube