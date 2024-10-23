Business Matters, Ep 216: Donegal woman is CEO of Ireland’s first registered baby bank charity

The CEO and Co-Founder of Ireland’s first ever national baby bank is from Donegal.

Community Connect is a newly registered charity that provides essential baby items to families struggling to afford them.

In this week’s progamme, Chris Ashmore speaks with CEO and co-founder Elaine Noonan about Community Connect.

It currently has hubs in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, and Athlone, and she would love to see a hub in the future in the north-west.

Recently IKEA announced a new partnership with Community Connect.

This new collaboration aims to alleviate the financial strain on families struggling to provide essential items for their babies.

You can listen to the full programme here: