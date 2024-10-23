Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Children in direct provision will have to receive a future state apology – Flynn

The state will, in the future, have to make a formal apology to children who are currently in direct provision.

That’s the belief of Donegal based Senator Eileen Flynn, who told the Seanad this morning that despite a promise to introduce an additional monthly international protection child payment, it hasn’t yet been done.

Responding, Junior Minister Joe O’Brien said the government is reviewing all elements of support for those seeking international protection.

However, Senator Flynn told him the failure to support all children equally will have long term repercussions………

You can hear the full exchange during this morning’s commencement debate here –

