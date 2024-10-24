Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
100% Redress Party calls on DCC to amend civil defence plan to protect defective block homeowners

The 100% Redress Party has called on Donegal County Council to amend its existing civil defence plan to provide rest centres for defective block homeowners during severe weather events.

Councillor Joy Beard has warned that homeowners living in unsafe properties or in caravans while remediation works are being carried out on their property need to be provided with a place of refuge in the wake of a status red weather warning being issued.

Over the weekend, the party issued an urgent plea to government to immediately adopt an emergency storm protocol for affected homeowners.

Councillor Joy Beard says a plan urgently needs to be put in place:

