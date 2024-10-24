Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Government “incompetent” when it comes to housing – Deputy Doherty

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says the government is “incompetent” when it comes to housing.

The Housing Minister however, maintains the government will exceed targets for new home completions this year.

It’s despite CSO figures showing the number of homes completed in the first nine months of this year is down on the same period last year. 441 homes were completed in Donegal within that timeframe.

Minister Darragh O’Brien says the government’s target of nearly 33,500 new homes will be exceeded.

Deputy Doherty labelled that view delusional:

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

