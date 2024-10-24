Government “incompetent” when it comes to housing – Deputy Doherty

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says the government is “incompetent” when it comes to housing.

The Housing Minister however, maintains the government will exceed targets for new home completions this year.

It’s despite CSO figures showing the number of homes completed in the first nine months of this year is down on the same period last year. 441 homes were completed in Donegal within that timeframe.

Minister Darragh O’Brien says the government’s target of nearly 33,500 new homes will be exceeded.

Deputy Doherty labelled that view delusional: